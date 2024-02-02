TotalEnergies restarting Texas refinery - sources

Feb 2 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA 238,000-barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery began restarting production units on Friday, said people familiar with the operations.

TotalEnergies restarted the internal utilities by Thursday, the sources said.

The refinery had been shut by a plant-wide power outage on Jan. 16.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.