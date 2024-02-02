News & Insights

TotalEnergies restarting Texas refinery - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

February 02, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA 238,000-barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery began restarting production units on Friday, said people familiar with the operations.

TotalEnergies restarted the internal utilities by Thursday, the sources said.

The refinery had been shut by a plant-wide power outage on Jan. 16.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

