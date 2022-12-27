TotalEnergies restarting Port Arthur, Texas refinery after winter storm -sources

HOUSTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA continued restarting the 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Tuesday, said people familiar with plant operations.

The company’s sole U.S. refinery was shut on Thursday night by severe cold temperatures caused by the passage of Winter Storm Elliott.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.