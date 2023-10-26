News & Insights

TotalEnergies reports 2023 Q3 net income down 35%

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

October 26, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin and Benjamin Mallet for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA posted a 35% fall in its third quarter adjusted net income compared to a year ago, hurt by a drop in energy prices from highs hit following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

TotalEnergies' Q3 adjusted net income stood at $6.5 billion. That compared to a record adjusted net income of $10 billion for the 2022 third quarter.

