TotalEnergies reports 2023 Q3 net income down 35%

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA posted a 35% fall in its third quarter adjusted net income compared to a year ago, hurt by a drop in energy prices from highs hit following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

TotalEnergies' Q3 adjusted net income stood at $6.5 billion. That compared to a record adjusted net income of $10 billion for the 2022 third quarter.

