TotalEnergies to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect This Season?

TotalEnergies SE TTE is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, before the opening bell. The company reported a negative earnings surprise of 2.21% in the last quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted TTE’s Q4 Earnings

TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter hydrocarbon production is expected to have remained strong. The restart of Ichthys LNG in Australia is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company. Contribution from startup projects and organic growth initiatives is anticipated to have positively influenced its fourth-quarter performance.



TTE continues to divest non-core assets and concentrate on its core business. The company is expected to have divested a few more assets in the fourth quarter, which is going to have a positive impact on earnings. TotalEnergies has also been making strategic acquisitions, which are expected to have contributed to its fourth-quarter earnings.



The planned turnarounds at Antwerp and SATORP in Saudi Arabia are expected to keep TotalEnergies' refinery utilization rates between 80% and 84% during the fourth quarter.



TTE’s growing supply of clean energy and more emphasis on renewable sources are likely to have supported fourth-quarter earnings growth, indicating its transition toward more sustainable energy solutions. TotalEnergies’ earnings in the fourth quarter are likely to have benefited from strong demand from data centers, EV rollouts, decarbonization and digitalization.



The ongoing buyback of shares and authorization, which is up to $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter, is expected to have a positive impact on earnings.



However, TotalEnergies’ extensive global operations expose it to intense competition from both national and international energy firms.

TTE’s Q4 Expectation

TotalEnergies expects fourth-quarter 2025 hydrocarbon production volumes to improve 4% year over year, benefiting from the restart of Ichthys LNG in Australia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter production volume is currently pegged at 2,528.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, up nearly 5% year over year.



The consensus estimate for earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.8 per share and $36.69 billion, respectively. The bottom and top-line estimates indicate a decline of 5.26% and 22.12%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.

What Does Our Model Predict for TTE Stock?

Per our proven model, stocks with a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) are likely to beat on earnings. But that is not the case here.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

At present, TotalEnergies has an Earnings ESP of -2.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider a few stocks from the same sector before the release, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Sunrun RUN has an Earnings ESP of +116.43% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Cameco CCJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #2.



South Bow Corporation SOBO has an Earnings ESP of +2.99% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.





