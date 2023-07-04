News & Insights

TotalEnergies Renewables SAS Acquires Five Solar Projects In Romania

July 04, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PNE Group and TotalEnergies Renewables SAS have agreed on the sale of five photovoltaic solar projects in Romania. The projects under development have a combined total size of 208 megawatt peak. The companies noted that PNE shall remain responsible for further project development until ready-to-build stage is achieved.

Marin de Montbel, VP Renewable Explorer - New Markets, said: "The development of these projects allows us to deploy the company's expertise in solar power generation and strengthens our presence in Eastern Europe with the acquisition of a portfolio of solar projects in Poland with a total capacity of 200 MW."

