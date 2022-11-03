TotalEnergies rejects Greenpeace accusation it under-reported emissions

November 03, 2022 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Thursday rejected a report by Greenpeace France which accused the French energy company of significantly under-reporting its carbon emissions in 2019.

TotalEnergies in a statement described Greenpeace's methodology as "dubious" and said the company supported international standards for reporting emissions.

