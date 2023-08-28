News & Insights

TotalEnergies reiterates pledge to cap pump prices at 1.99 euros per litre in France

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

August 28, 2023 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Monday said it would set up some new service stations in France's rural areas and stick to its pledge to cap French pump prices at 1.99 euros ($2.15) per litre this year.

TotalEnergies had introduced the cap on regular petrol and diesel at its stations in February, responding to pressure from the government to help French citizens cope with high inflation.

"Today, 2,200 out of 3,400 service stations are already benefiting from this measure, since the price of at least one fuel is currently capped at €1.99/l,, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9255 euros)

