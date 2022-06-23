TotalEnergies refinery strikes to go ahead, CGT union official says

By Rowena Edwards

June 23 (Reuters) - French trade union CGT plans to go ahead with a 24-hour strike on Friday at TotalEnergies’ oil refineries in France after talks with CEO Patrick Pouyanne on Wednesday fell through, CGT official Thierry Defresne told Reuters.

The CGT plans to halt deliveries by truck, train and pipeline, with only minimum flow for production units at TotalEnergies’ five refineries in France.

The union is calling for an immediate increase in wages to compensate for rising inflation, and as TotalEnergies’ earnings surge on soaring oil and gas prices.

All unions planning to be involved in the strike action met with a TotalEnergies committee on Wednesday, but Pouyanne's response to demands was insufficient to stop strike action from taking place, Defresne said.

If an immediate wage increase is not met, this will be “only the beginning of a process that will lead to blocking activity,” CGT coordinator of TotalEnergies Group Eric Selleni wrote in a letter to Pouyanne dated June 20.

TotalEnergies declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet in Paris; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

