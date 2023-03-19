TotalEnergies refineries and depots have 34% of staff on strike

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

March 19, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA refineries and depots had 34% of operational staff on strike on Sunday morning, a company spokesperson said, as protests continued against the government's move to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

