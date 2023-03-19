TotalEnergies refineries and depots have 34% of staff on strike

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA refineries and depots had 34% of operational staff on strike on Sunday morning, a company spokesperson said, as protests continued against the government's move to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Dominique Vidalon Editing by David Goodman )

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.