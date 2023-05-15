News & Insights

US Markets

TotalEnergies reached deal with Suriname on two offshore oil drilling blocks

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

May 15, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French oil giant TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Monday said it had reached a deal with Suriname on how to share production at two planned offshore blocks in the Latin American country.

TotalEnergies will operate the two blocks 6 and 8, with a 40% interest, alongside Qatarenergy (20%) and Paradise Oil Company (POC), a subsidiary of Staatsolie (40%), the French company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.