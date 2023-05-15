TotalEnergies reached deal with Suriname on two offshore oil drilling blocks

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French oil giant TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Monday said it had reached a deal with Suriname on how to share production at two planned offshore blocks in the Latin American country.

TotalEnergies will operate the two blocks 6 and 8, with a 40% interest, alongside Qatarenergy (20%) and Paradise Oil Company (POC), a subsidiary of Staatsolie (40%), the French company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

