TotalEnergies ramps up share buybacks after first quarter earnings surge

Contributors
Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

TotalEnergies will expand plans to buy back its own shares, the French energy group said on Thursday, as soaring oil and gas prices helped it post surging earnings for the first three months of 2022.

April 28 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA will expand plans to buy back its own shares, the French energy group said on Thursday, as soaring oil and gas prices helped it post surging earnings for the first three months of 2022.

The oil and gas major, which is bolstering its renewable and electricity portfolios, is now planning $3 billion-worth of share buybacks. It had in February said it would buy back $2 billion in shares during the first half of the year.

The company posted an adjusted net income up 32% quarter-on-quarter to $9.0 billion for the first three months of 2022, with a core profit up 22% at $17.4 billion.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Sarah Morland; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters