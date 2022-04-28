TotalEnergies ramps up buybacks after earnings leap

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

TotalEnergies will expand plans to buy back its own shares, the French energy group said on Thursday after first-quarter earnings rose sharply on soaring oil and gas prices.

Adds detail

April 28 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA will expand plans to buy back its own shares, the French energy group said on Thursday after first-quarter earnings rose sharply on soaring oil and gas prices.

The oil and gas major, which is bolstering its renewables and electricity portfolios, is now planning $3 billion of share buybacks during the first half of the year, having said in February that it would buy back $2 billion in shares.

The company posted an adjusted net income up 32% quarter on quarter to $9 billion for the first three months of 2022, with a core profit up 22% at $17.4 billion.

The group's net income, however, fell 15% to $4.9 billion after a $4.1 billion impairment partly related to Arctic LNG 2, a Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) development project that has been hit by sanctions.

The group said it would be mobilising additional investments to support short-term gas production in the North Sea.

Quarterly hydrocarbon production levels fell 1% year on year to 2.843 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

It maintained earlier plans to make net investments of about $15 billion this year, with a quarter of that directed to its renewable and electricity divisions.

TotalEnergies also confirmed a 5% increase to its interim dividend for this year and proposed a first payout of 0.69 euros per share.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Sarah Morland Editing by David Goodman )

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters