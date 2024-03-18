TotalEnergies raising production at restarted Texas refinery units, sources say

Adds company no comments; background on refinery, units

HOUSTON, March 18 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA was raising production on a crude distillation unit (CDU), coker and gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Monday, said people familiar with plant operations.

The 60,000-bpd coker and 40,000-bpd ACU-2 CDU were shut after the 76,000-bpd FCC was idled to repair a leak found on March 11, according to the sources.

TotalEnergies spokesperson Tricia Fuller declined to comment on operations at the refinery.

A clamp was installed on the FCC on Thursday to stop the leak.

The TotalEnergies refinery struggled following the end of a three-month overhaul on the FCC in late November through mid-January to reach full production.

The refinery was then hit by a plantwide power outage on Jan. 16, although it returned to normal production by Feb. 21.

TotalEnergies reported that two sulfur recovery units malfunctioned on March 7, according to a notice to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

ACU-2 is the smaller of two CDUs that begin the refining process by breaking down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

The FCC uses a fine powder catalyst to convert gas oil under high heat and pressure into gasoline.

The coker converts residual crude oil from distillation units into either feedstocks to make motor fuels or petroleum coke, which can be a substitute for coal.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

