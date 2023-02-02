TotalEnergies raises by 15% bonus budget for some key French staff

February 02, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - French oil giant TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Thursday that it would raise by 15% the budget allocated to bonuses for some of its staff in France in view of its 2022 results.

The gesture from TotalEnergies comes amid concerns over rising costs of living and higher energy prices stemming notably from the Ukraine crisis.

