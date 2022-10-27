TotalEnergies Q3 Results Climb; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French oil and gas company TotalEnergies SE (TTE, TTE.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income group share was $6.6 billion, up 43 percent from last year's $4.65 billion. Earnings per share climbed to $2.56 from $1.71 a year ago.

The latest results included a new impairment of $3.1 billion related to Russia.

Adjusted net income was $9.9 billion or $3.83 per share, compared to $4.77 billion or $1.76 per share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 74 percent from last year to $19.4 billion.

Sales grew to $69.04 billion from prior year's $54.73 billion.

Hydrocarbon production was 2.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day or Mboe/d in the third quarter, down 5 percent year-on-year.

Looking ahead, TotalEnergies expects fourth quarter 2022 production to reach around 2.8 Mboe/d, due to a reduction in planned maintenance and the re-start of Kashagan production.

Separately, the company announced the third 2022 interim dividend of 0.69 euro per share, an increase of 5 percent compared to 2021.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.