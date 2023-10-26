News & Insights

TotalEnergies Q3 Adj. Profit Declines YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies (TTE) reported third quarter TotalEnergies share of net income of $6.68 billion compared to $6.63 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $2.73 compared to $2.56. Adjusted net tincome, TotalEnergies share, was $6.5 billion, compared to $9.9 billion, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.63 compared to $3.83. Third quarter sales were $59.02 billion compared to $69.04 billion, last year.

Looking forward, the company confirmed 2023 net investment guidance of $16 billion to $17 billion.

The Board decided the distribution of the third 2023 interim dividend of 0.74 euros per share, an increase of 7.25% compared to the three interim dividends paid for fiscal year 2022 and identical to the first and second 2023 interims.

