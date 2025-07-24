Markets

TotalEnergies Q2 Results Down On Weak Price, Despite Production Growth; Sees Higher Production In Q3

July 24, 2025 — 03:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - France's TotalEnergies SE (TTE) reported Thursday lower profit and sales in its second quarter amid a 10 percent decrease in oil price, despite growth in hydrocarbon production.

In Paris, TotalEnergies shares were losing around 1.1 percent to trade at 52.76 euros.

Further, the Board of Directors decided the distribution of a second interim dividend of 0.85 euro per share for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 7.6 percent from last year. The company also decided to continue share buybacks for up to $2 billion in the third quarter.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects hydrocarbon production to increase by over 3 percent from last year, in line with the company's annual objective of over 3 percent production growth in 2025.

In the second quarter, net income TotalEnergies share fell to $2.69 billion from last year's $3.79 billion. Earnings per share were $1.17, down from $1.60 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $3.58 billion or $1.57 per share, compared to $4.67 billion or $1.98 per share last year. In euro terms, adjusted earnings per share were 1.38 euros, down from 1.85 euros a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $9.69 billion from prior year's $11.07 billion.

Sales were $49.63 billion, lower than last year's $53.74 billion.

Hydrocarbon production was 2,503 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter 2025, up 2.5 percent year-on-year.

