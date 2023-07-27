TotalEnergies Q2 net income falls as LNG, refining profits slump

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French oil company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA posted a drop in second-quarter net income on Thursday, reflecting lower natural gas prices and slimmer refining margins in Europe as energy markets calm.

Adjusted net income fell to $5 billion compared with $6.5 billion in the first quarter, and $9.8 billion during the same period last year.

Analysts had expected $5.4 billion in net income, according to a consensus established by Eikon Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9043 euros)

(Reporting by America Hernandez, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((America.Hernandez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.