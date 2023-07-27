News & Insights

TotalEnergies Q2 net income falls as LNG, refining profits slump

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

July 27, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by America Hernandez for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - French oil company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA posted a drop in second-quarter net income on Thursday, reflecting lower natural gas prices and slimmer refining margins in Europe as energy markets calm.

Adjusted net income fell to $5 billion compared with $6.5 billion in the first quarter, and $9.8 billion during the same period last year.

Analysts had expected $5.4 billion in net income, according to a consensus established by Eikon Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9043 euros)

(Reporting by America Hernandez, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((America.Hernandez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
