TotalEnergies Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates as Lower Volumes Hurt

TotalEnergies SE TTE reported second-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $2.68 (€2.31) per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 by 12.7%. The bottom line improved 70.7% from the year-ago figure of $1.57 (€1.38).

TTE’s Total Revenues

Total revenues for the second quarter were $57.1 billion, which increased from the year-ago reported figure of $47.9 billion by 27.8%. The metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.18 billion by 5.13%.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

TTE’s Q2 Production Details

In the second quarter, hydrocarbon production averaged 2,395 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 4.3% year over year. This year-over-year decrease was due to a natural decline in fields and the impact of ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The headwinds were marginally offset by contributions from start-ups and the higher availability of production facilities.



In the reported quarter, liquid production averaged 1,410 thousand barrels per day, down nearly 6.4% year over year.



Quarterly gas production was 5,330 thousand cubic feet per day, down 1.2% year over year.

TTE’s Realized Price

The quarterly realized price for Brent was up 52.9% to $103.8 per barrel from $67.9 in the year-earlier period. The average realized liquid price was $91.6 per barrel, up 2% year over year.



Realized gas prices were down 39.6% year over year to $5.55 per thousand British thermal units (Btu).



Realized LNG prices were up 12.1% year over year to $10.2 per thousand Btu.

Highlights of TTE’s Q2 Release

Net power production was 14.8 terawatt hours in the second quarter of 2026, up 27.6% year over year. Nearly 65% of the power generated came from renewable sources.



Net operating income was $6.87 billion, up 56.5% year over year due to strong contributions from Exploration & Production and Refining & Chemicals segments.



Interest expenses were $817 million, a tad higher from $816 million incurred in the prior-year period.



TotalEnergies acquired assets worth $141 million and sold assets worth $1,388 million.



The company repurchased 16.9 million shares worth $1.5 billion in the second quarter. TTE repurchased 26.3 million shares in the first half of 2026 for a total of $2.25 billion.

TTE’s Segmental Details

Exploration & Production’s operating earnings were $3.23 billion, up 6.4% from $1.97 billion in the year-ago period.



Integrated LNG’s operating income was $0.8 billion, down 22.5% from $1.04 billion in the year-earlier quarter.



Integrated Power’s operating income was $533 million, down 7.1% from $574 million in the year-ago quarter.



Refining & Chemicals’ operating income of $1.6 billion increased 362.7% from $0.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Marketing & Services’ operating income of $500 million improved 21.4% from $412 million in the second quarter of 2025.

TTE’s Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2026, were $27.68 billion compared with $26.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Gearing, including leases, was 17.9% at the end of the second quarter of 2026 compared with 22.6% at the end of second-quarter 2025.



Cash flow from operating activities in second-quarter 2026 was $10.86 billion, up 82.2% year over year. Free cash flow after prganic investments was $5.11 billion compared with $1.8 billion in year-ago quarter.



TTE’s net investments in the second quarter amounted to $3.4 billion and $7.9 billion in the first half of 2026, consistent with the annual guidance of $15 billion.

TTE’s Guidance

Excluding the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, the production of the third quarter is expected to grow around 3% compared with third quarter of 2025.



TTE expects the refinery utilization rate to be between 80% and 85% in the third quarter, partly due to SATORP operating at 70% of nominal capacity since early May. The facility is expected to return to full capacity by the end of the third quarter of 2026.



TTE anticipates investing $15 billion in 2026, including sizeable investments for low-carbon energies.



The company’s board of directors authorized share buybacks up to $1.5 billion in third quarter.

TTE’s Zacks Rank

TotalEnergies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.30 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 54.76%. Devon’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, resulting in an average surprise of 4.57%.



Murphy Oil Corporation MUR is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 444.4%. Murphy Oil’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, resulting in an average surprise of 117.54%.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.95 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 400%. Occidental’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, resulting in an average surprise of 49.72%.





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