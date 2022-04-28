Markets

TotalEnergies Q1 Profit Climbs On Strong Price; Production Down; Plans $3 Bln Share Buyback

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French oil and gas company TotalEnergies SE (TTE, TTE.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income, TotalEnergies share, was $4.9 billion, higher than last year's $3.3 billion.

TotalEnergies took an impairment of $4.1 billion in its accounts as of March 31 due to the impact of new sanctions prohibiting the export of LNG technologies benefiting a Russian company on the execution ability of the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Adjusted net income was $9.0 billion or $3.40 per share, compared to prior year's $3 billion or $2.55 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $17.4 billion from $8.2 billion a year ago.

Revenues from sales surged 65 percent to $63.94 billion from last year's $38.67 billion.

Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said, "The rebound in energy prices seen since the second half of 2021 amplified after Russia's military aggression against Ukraine in the first quarter of 2022, sending oil prices to more than $100/b and gas prices in Europe and Asia to historic highs above $30/Mbtu during the quarter."

Hydrocarbon production edged down 1 percent to 2.84 million barrels of oil equivalent per day or boe/d.

Further, the Board of Directors confirmed the increase by 5 percent of the first 2022 interim dividend to 0.69 euro per share and authorized the Company to buyback up to $3 billion of its shares in the first half of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TTE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular