TotalEnergies' Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

TotalEnergies SE TTE reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.83 (€1.74) per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 by 2.65%. The bottom line also declined 3.7% from the year-ago figure of $1.90 (€1.78). (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

TTE’s Total Revenues

Total revenues for the first quarter were $47.89 billion, which declined from the year-ago reported figure of $51.88 billion by 8%. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.5 billion by 5.3%.

TTE’s Q1 Production Details

In the first quarter, hydrocarbon production averaged 2,568 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 4% year over year. This year-over-year increase was due to contributions from start-ups and the ramp-up of production from existing assets. Contributions from acquired assets also boosted production volumes. The hydrocarbon production volumes exceeded the guided range of 2,500-2,550 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.



In the reported quarter, liquid production averaged 1,516 thousand barrels per day, up 2% year over year.



Quarterly gas production was 5,655 thousand cubic feet per day, up 8% year over year. This can be attributed to higher gas output from all regions across the globe where TotalEnergies has natural gas operations, except the Africa region.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

TTE’s Realized Price

The quarterly realized price for Brent was down 9% to $75.7 per barrel from $83.2 in the year-earlier period. The average realized liquid price was $72.2 per barrel, down 8% year over year.



Realized gas prices were up 29% year over year to $6.6 per thousand British thermal units (Btu).



Realized LNG prices were up 4% year over year to $10 per thousand Btu.

Highlights of TTE’s Release

Net power production was 11.3 terawatt hours in the first quarter of 2025, up 18% year over year. Nearly 60.2% of the power generated came from renewable sources.



Net operating income was $4.79 billion, down 14% year over year due to lower realized oil prices and refining margins.



Interest expenses were $725 million, up 2% from the prior-year period.



In the first quarter of 2025, TotalEnergies acquired assets worth $836 million and sold assets worth $416 million.



TTE repurchased 33.3 million shares in the first quarter of 2025 for $2 billion.

TTE’s Segmental Details

Exploration & Production’s operating earnings were $2.45 billion, down 4% from $2.55 billion in the year-ago period.



Integrated LNG’s operating income was $1.43 billion, down 1.6% from $1.45 billion in the year-earlier quarter.



Integrated Power’s operating income was $506 million, down 17% from $611 million in the year-ago quarter.



Refining & Chemicals’ operating income of $301 million declined 69% from $962 million in the prior-year quarter.



Marketing & Services’ operating income of $240 million decreased 6% from $255 million in the first quarter of 2024.

TTE’s Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, were $22.83 billion compared with $25.84 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Gearing, including leases, was 19.2% at the end of the first quarter of 2025 compared with 13.8% at the fourth-quarter 2024-end.



Cash flow from operating activities in first-quarter 2025 was $2.56 billion, up 18% year over year.

TTE’s Guidance

TotalEnergies expects second-quarter 2025 production volumes to improve in the range of 2-3% year over year. The company expects production volume in the second quarter to be adversely impacted by planned maintenance outages.



TTE anticipates investing in the range of $17-$17.5 billion in 2025, of which $4.5 billion dedicated to low carbon energies.

TTE’s Zacks Rank

TotalEnergies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is slated to report first-quarter results on May 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.25 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.76%. DVN’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 11.01%. The firm delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.63% in the trailing four quarters.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is slated to report first-quarter results on May 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.69%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 23.56% in the trailing four quarters.



Murphy Oil Corporation MUR is slated to report first-quarter results on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 44.7%.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.