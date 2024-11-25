TotalEnergies price target lowered to EUR 69 from EUR 71 at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on TotalEnergies (TTE) to EUR 69 from EUR 71 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TTE:
- OPEC again reduces 2024, 2025 oil demand growth forecasts, Reuters reports
- TotalEnergies price target lowered to EUR 64 from EUR 70 at Morgan Stanley
- OPEC+ members delay planned increase in oil production, FT reports
- TotalEnergies Invests in Suriname’s GranMorgu Oil Project
- TotalEnergies SE Shows Resilience Amid Challenging Market
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.