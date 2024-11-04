TotalEnergies price target lowered to EUR 64 from EUR 70 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Martijn Rats lowered the firm’s price target on TotalEnergies (TTE) to EUR 64 from EUR 70 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TTE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.