TotalEnergies prepares for Mozambique LNG restart

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

May 23, 2023 — 05:46 am EDT

Written by America Hernandez for Reuters ->

By America Hernandez

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - French energy company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA will relaunch its Mozambique LNG project once it has followed the recommendations of a commissioned human rights report that was published on Tuesday, the oil major said.

"At this time there is no date for a restart, although the project partners take note of the report and note the security improvements on the ground," a TotalEnergies spokesperson said.

"An action plan has been decided upon based on the report's conclusions, and this plan will now be implemented."

TotalEnergies holds a leading 26.5% stake in the development, which was halted in 2021 after Islamic State-linked insurgents attacked civilians in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province where the liquefied natural gas project is located.

The commissioned report, prepared by humanitarian action expert Jean-Christophe Rufin, noted that while armed conflict is expected to continue, the danger zones were now located to the south and west of the Mozambique LNG site itself.

The action plan will be overseen by Rufin and includes remunerating displaced families by July, building new houses by the end of summer, improving access to fishing, renegotiating relations with security forces, and creating a foundation to improve local life with a multiannual budget of $200 million.

Energy services group Saipem previously said it had been notified by TotalEnergies to prepare for a gradual restart of the project beginning in July, while TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné said last month that renegotiating costs with local contractors was the last step before a relaunch.

Mozambique LNG was initially expected to deliver its first LNG cargo in 2024, with plans to produce up to 43 million tonnes of gas annually.

The project's other shareholders are are Mozambique's ENH, Japan's Mitsui & Co., Thailand's PTTEP and Indian firms ONGC Videsh, Bharat Petroleum and Oil India Ltd.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

