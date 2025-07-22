TotalEnergies to Post Q2 Earnings: How to Play the Stock This Season?

TotalEnergies SE TTE is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 24, before the opening bell. The company reported a negative earnings surprise of 2.66% in the last reported quarter.

TTE’s Q2 Expectation

TotalEnergies expects second-quarter 2025 production volumes to improve in the range of 2-3% year over year. The company expects production volume to be adversely impacted by planned maintenance outages.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.68 per share and $36.24 billion, respectively. The bottom and top-line estimates indicate a decline of 15.15% and 26.32%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Shape TotalEnergy’s Q2 Earnings

TotalEnergies continues to pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships in high-growth regions while divesting non-core assets that no longer align with its long-term vision. These initiatives have allowed the company to streamline operations and focus on core strengths. Contributions from recent acquisitions, project startups and organic growth initiatives are anticipated to have positively influenced its second-quarter performance.



The company has been reinforcing its footprint in natural gas, liquefied natural gas and low-carbon electricity. TTE’s growing supply of clean energy is likely to have supported second-quarter earnings growth, indicating its transition toward more sustainable energy solutions.



Unlike many of its peers, TotalEnergies has limited exposure to North America’s mature market. Its upstream portfolio consists of assets with lower natural decline rates and extended productive lifespans, offering the company a competitive advantage over other oil majors. Robust production from its diversified global asset base is also expected to have contributed to second-quarter performance.



However, TotalEnergies’ extensive global operations expose it to intense competition from both national and international energy firms. The company competes for exploration and production licenses, hydrocarbon assets and refined product markets. In addition, currency volatility and inflation, particularly in emerging markets where the company is expanding, present ongoing financial challenges.

What Does Our Model Predict for TTE Stock?

Per our proven model, stocks with a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) are likely to beat on earnings. But that is not the case here.

At present, TotalEnergies has an Earnings ESP of -0.10% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

