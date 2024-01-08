TotalEnergies Port Arthur, Texas, CDU production reduced -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The small crude distillation unit (CDU) is operating at a reduced production level at TotalEnergies' 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said people familiar with plant operations on Monday.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson declined to comment on operations at the refinery.

Production on the 40,000-bpd ACU-2 CDU is cut back while the refinery's 76,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker 2 (FCC-2) - which underwent a three-month overhaul that ended in late November - continues to run a reduced operating rates, the sources said.

The 51,000-bpd Vacuum Distillation Unit-1 (VDU-1), which processes residual crude from ACU-2, is also running at reduced production.

ACU-2 and VDU-1 were shut until restarting in late December.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Hogue)

