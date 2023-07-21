News & Insights

TotalEnergies partners with Turkey's Ronesans in energy venture

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

July 21, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Can Sezer for Reuters ->

Adds timeline for investments, background

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA partnered with Turkish conglomerate Ronesans Holding to expand renewable power generation capacity in Turkey, Ronesans President Erman Ilicak said on Friday.

TotalEnergies will take a 50% stake in the holding's subsidiary Ronesans Enerji and the partners plan to build 1,000 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar farms in three years, Ilicak told a news conference.

The size of the transaction was not disclosed.

A small scale producer, Ronesans Enerji currently operates 166 MW of hydroelectric plants.

The company also has licences to build wind farms awarded by the Turkish government.

Turkey plans to award up to 3,000 MW of wind and solar plant licences each year to meet its emissions goals.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; editing by Jason Neely)

((can.sezer@tr.com; +90-212-350 7055; Reuters Messaging: can.sezer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.