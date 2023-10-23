TotalEnergies Partners With Corio, Rise To Develop Attentive Energy Project - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies (TTE) has partnered with Corio Generation and Rise Light & Power for the joint development of the Attentive Energy offshore wind project off the coast of New York and New Jersey. Corio and Rise took respective stakes of 27.7% and 16.3% in the Attentive Energy project. In exchange, TotalEnergies, which retains the remaining 56%, received a total cash consideration of $420 million.

Corio Generation is an offshore wind developer, and Rise Light & Power is a New York-based electricity producer. The Attentive Energy project aims to develop more than 3 gigawatts of offshore wind located 54 miles from New York State and 42 miles from New Jersey shores.

