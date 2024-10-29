TotalEnergies Partners for Green Hydrogen in Morocco

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies, in partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and A.P. Møller Capital, has signed a preliminary agreement to develop a green hydrogen project in Morocco. The ‘Chbika’ project aims to harness solar and wind energy to produce green hydrogen and ammonia for the European market, showcasing Morocco’s potential in renewable resources and contributing to its economic growth. This initiative aligns with TotalEnergies’ strategy to support competitive renewable energy production and Europe’s Green Deal goals.

