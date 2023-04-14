TotalEnergies offshore workers balloting on strike action -Unite

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

April 14, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - British union Unite said on Friday that some 70 workers employed by TotalEnergies TTEF.PA based on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms along with the Shetland Gas Plant were being balloted for strike action.

Unite last week announced that 1,350 offshore workers across five companies would take strike action from April 24 until April 26.

The ballot covering workers based on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms had opened, while the ballot for the Shetland Gas Plant would open on April 19, with both closing on May 5, Unite said.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.