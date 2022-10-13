TotalEnergies needs to hike wages and negotiate with CGT union to end strikes - Le Maire

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA needs to raise its salaries and reach an agreement with the CGT union to end strikes weighing on the petrol supply to the country, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

The company has "come late" in discussing with unions after making large profits, the minister told RTL radio, adding "this conflict is not the government's fault".

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

