TotalEnergies launches offshore gas project in Argentina

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA on Monday announced it had taken the final investment decision to kick off a natural gas project off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina.

The project, which includes setting up three wells and a pipeline, will produce 10 million cubic metres of natural gas per day and represents an investment of approximately $706 million, the company said.

TotalEnergies operates the project with a 37.5% interest, in partnership with WintershallDea (37.5%) and Pan American Sur (25%).

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

