TotalEnergies Launches Green Kaminho Project in Angola

TotalEnergies has announced the Final Investment Decision for the Kaminho deepwater project, a major oil development 100 km off Angola’s coast, designed to minimize environmental impact and expected to start production in 2028. The project will see the conversion of a VLCC into a green FPSO unit, with a projected output of 70,000 barrels per day at peak. Furthermore, TotalEnergies and Sonangol have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on Research & Technology aimed at decarbonizing the Oil & Gas industry.

