TotalEnergies Invests in Suriname’s GranMorgu Oil Project

TotalEnergies has announced a final investment decision for the GranMorgu development in Suriname’s offshore Block 58, a project estimated to hold over 750 million barrels of recoverable oil reserves. With a total investment of around $10.5 billion, the project aims to produce 220,000 barrels per day by 2028, while contributing significantly to the local economy by creating over 6,000 jobs. This marks a major step for Suriname’s oil industry, leveraging advanced technologies to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

