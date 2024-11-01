News & Insights

TotalEnergies Invests in Suriname’s GranMorgu Oil Project

November 01, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

TotalEnergies (TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies has announced a final investment decision for the GranMorgu development in Suriname’s offshore Block 58, a project estimated to hold over 750 million barrels of recoverable oil reserves. With a total investment of around $10.5 billion, the project aims to produce 220,000 barrels per day by 2028, while contributing significantly to the local economy by creating over 6,000 jobs. This marks a major step for Suriname’s oil industry, leveraging advanced technologies to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

