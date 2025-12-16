Markets
TotalEnergies Inks Deal To Supply Green Power To Google Data Centers In Malaysia

December 16, 2025 — 03:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE.PA, TTE), a French integrated energy and petroleum company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a 21-year power purchase deal to supply Google with a total volume of 1 TWh of renewable power from the Citra Energies solar plant in the northern Kedah province of Malaysia.

The solar farm, which is scheduled to enter construction in early 2026, will support Google's data center operations in the country.

