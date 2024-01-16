News & Insights

US Markets

TotalEnergies initiates force majeure on Russia's Arctic LNG 2

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

January 16, 2024 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies said on Tuesday it had initiated a force majeure process on the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia due to U.S. sanctions.

"We have initiated the force majeure process in accordance with existing contracts, and we will comply with applicable sanctions regimes in accordance with our principles of conduct," TotalEnergies said in a statement.

"Consequently, no offtake of LNG from Arctic LNG 2 by TotalEnergies is planned in 2024," it added.

The U.S. sanctions were imposed on Arctic LNG 2 over the conflict in Ukraine in November 2023.

In December, Russian daily Kommersant, citing unnamed sources in the Russian government, had said foreign shareholders in the project had suspended participation in the Arctic LNG 2 project due to the sanctions. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten) ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: TOTALENERGIES RUSSIA/LNG (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.