TotalEnergies increases its stakes in oil blocks offshore Namibia

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

January 10, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said it had agreed to increase its stakes in Namibia's offshore oil blocks 2913B and 2912, buying respectively an extra 10.5% and a further 9.39% in them from Impact Oil and Gas Namibia Limited.

TotalEnergies will now own a 45.25% stake in block 2913B containing the Venus oilfield discovery, and a 42.5% stake in block 2912, TotalEnergies said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

