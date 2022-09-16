TotalEnergies in gas exploration deal with Oman

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - French major TotalEnergies said in a statement on Friday it had signed a natural gas exploration and production sharing agreement with the Oman energy ministry.

The deal concerns an area called onshore Block 11, with a first exploration well to be drilled in 2023. TotalEnergies will hold a 22.5% interest in the block, OQ 10% and Shell, holding 67.5%, will be the operator.

"Today’s entry into the Block 11 gives us the opportunity to unlock additional potential to meet domestic and export gas demand," TotalEnergies said.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

