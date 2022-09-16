SHEL

TotalEnergies in gas exploration deal with Oman

French major TotalEnergies said in a statement on Friday it had signed a natural gas exploration and production sharing agreement with the Oman energy ministry.

The deal concerns an area called onshore Block 11, with a first exploration well to be drilled in 2023. TotalEnergies will hold a 22.5% interest in the block, OQ 10% and Shell, holding 67.5%, will be the operator.

"Today’s entry into the Block 11 gives us the opportunity to unlock additional potential to meet domestic and export gas demand," TotalEnergies said.

