TotalEnergies Implements Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 25, 2024 — 01:09 pm EST

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE has announced a significant buyback of its shares, acquiring over 3.6 million shares between November 18 and November 22, 2024, at an average price of 57.39 EUR per share. This move reflects a robust commitment to enhancing shareholder value and could influence the company’s stock performance in the financial markets.

