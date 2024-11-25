TotalEnergies Implements Strategic Share Buyback Program

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
TotalEnergies SE has announced a significant buyback of its shares, acquiring over 3.6 million shares between November 18 and November 22, 2024, at an average price of 57.39 EUR per share. This move reflects a robust commitment to enhancing shareholder value and could influence the company’s stock performance in the financial markets.
For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Is Elon Musk Planning to Buy The Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
- Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Posts Earnings, Watches Shares Rise
- Shareholder Alert for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.