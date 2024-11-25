TotalEnergies Implements Strategic Share Buyback Program

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TotalEnergies SE has announced a significant buyback of its shares, acquiring over 3.6 million shares between November 18 and November 22, 2024, at an average price of 57.39 EUR per share. This move reflects a robust commitment to enhancing shareholder value and could influence the company’s stock performance in the financial markets.

For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.