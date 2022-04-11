US Markets

Totalenergies hikes LNG production in US

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Totalenergies said on Monday it would step up its liquefied natural gas activities in the United States by expanding production at the Cameron site in Louisiana.

"This expansion project includes the development of a fourth train with a production capacity of 6.75 million metric tons per annum (Mtpa), and a 5% increase of the current 13.5 Mtpa first three trains through debottlenecking", the company said.

The move comes as European countries seek to reduce their dependency on gas flows from Russia.

