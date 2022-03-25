TotalEnergie's head Pouyanne got paid 5.94 mln euros for 2021

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne received a total compensation of 5.94 million euros ($6.5 million) for 2021, according to the French company's annual report which was published on Friday.

Pouyanne's 2021 compensation represented an increase of 51.7 percent compared to the 3.92 million euros he earned for 2020.

TotalEnergies has said it would not renew some Russian supply contracts, but it has nevertheless faced criticism for not following rivals in shedding Russian assets.

It holds a 19.4% stake in Russia's largest LNG producer Novatek NVTK.MM, a 20% stake in the Yamal LNG project, and a 10% interest in Arctic LNG 2, scheduled to start production next year.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

