TotalEnergies head Pouyanne: gas prices likely to remain high in near term

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Gas prices are likely to remain near their elevated levels as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, TotalEnergies chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told a hearing of the French Senate.

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Gas prices are likely to remain near their elevated levels as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, TotalEnergies TTEF.PA chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told a hearing of the French Senate.

"There is little chance of gas prices going down," said Pouyanne.

British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday, while U.S. natural gas futures also advanced by about 3% to a near three-week high.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters