News & Insights

TotalEnergies hails progress in on-site solar generation contracts

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 17, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Benjamin Mallet. for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Sunday it had exceeded 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of long-term solar power contracts at sites for more than 600 industrial and commercial customers worldwide.

The French oil and gas company "develops, finances, builds, and operates solar panels installed on rooftops, carports, and vacant industrial lands", it said.

The panels are installed at customers' premises to provide them with electricity and support local networks.

So-called power purchase agreements (PPAs) have been signed in sectors ranging from agrifoods to construction and retail, TotalEnergies said.

The group said the system ensures predictable electricity prices for customers, from 20% to 45% lower than current prices depending on the country. The PPAs, with an average duration of 20 years, also limit the customer's carbon footprint, it added.

TotalEnergies expects on-site solar generation capacity to reach 8-9 GW by 2030, said Matthieu Langeron, leader of on-site renewable production at the company. That represents just under 10% of the overall gross renewable capacity target of 100 GW.

"Across all of our sites around the world, our production represents approximately 20% of our customers' consumption," Langeron told journalists.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet. Writing by Gaëlle Sheehan and Lina Golovnya. Editing by Mark Potter)

((benjamin.mallet@thomsonreuters.com; 01 49 49 55 62;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.