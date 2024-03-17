TotalEnergies hails progress in on-site solar generation contracts

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Sunday it had exceeded 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of long-term solar power contracts at sites for more than 600 industrial and commercial customers worldwide.

The French oil and gas company "develops, finances, builds, and operates solar panels installed on rooftops, carports, and vacant industrial lands", it said.

The panels are installed at customers' premises to provide them with electricity and support local networks.

So-called power purchase agreements (PPAs) have been signed in sectors ranging from agrifoods to construction and retail, TotalEnergies said.

The group said the system ensures predictable electricity prices for customers, from 20% to 45% lower than current prices depending on the country. The PPAs, with an average duration of 20 years, also limit the customer's carbon footprint, it added.

TotalEnergies expects on-site solar generation capacity to reach 8-9 GW by 2030, said Matthieu Langeron, leader of on-site renewable production at the company. That represents just under 10% of the overall gross renewable capacity target of 100 GW.

"Across all of our sites around the world, our production represents approximately 20% of our customers' consumption," Langeron told journalists.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet. Writing by Gaëlle Sheehan and Lina Golovnya. Editing by Mark Potter)

