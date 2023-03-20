EDF

TotalEnergies' French refineries have 39% of operational staff on strike

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

March 20, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Oil major TotalEnergies had 39% of opperational staff at its French refineries and depots on strike on Monday, a company spokesperson said.

The industrial action is part of the nationwide movement against pension system changes forced through parliament without a vote last week.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi Editing by David Goodman )

((Layli.Foroudi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.