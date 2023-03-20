TotalEnergies' French refineries have 39% of operational staff on strike

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Oil major TotalEnergies had 39% of opperational staff at its French refineries and depots on strike on Monday, a company spokesperson said.

The industrial action is part of the nationwide movement against pension system changes forced through parliament without a vote last week.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi Editing by David Goodman )

