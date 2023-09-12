News & Insights

TotalEnergies extends cap on fuel prices beyond Dec. 31

September 12, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Tuesday that a 1.99 euros per litre cap on fuel prices will be extended at all its petrol stations in France beyond Dec. 31 and "as long as prices remain high".

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had said last week he wanted TotalEnergies to maintain the cap beyond Dec. 31 as his priority was to accelerate the fight against inflation.

