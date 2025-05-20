TotalEnergies to Export 2 Mtpa of LNG From Ksi Lisims LNG Project

TotalEnergies SE TTE announced that it has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement with Ksi Lisims liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the purchase of 2 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of LNG for 20 years from the future liquefaction plant. The deal is contingent upon the final investment decision for the project.

Significant Details of the Agreement

Located on Canada's Pacific coast (British Columbia), the Ksi Lisims LNG project is fully electrified and powered by hydroelectricity, making it one of the world's lowest carbon dioxide-emitting LNG projects. With a capacity of 12 Mtpa, the LNG plant will have privileged access to Asia, the largest LNG market.



At the same time, TotalEnergies makes a 5% investment in Western LNG, the company developing, owning, and eventually operating the Ksi Lisims LNG plant. When the ultimate investment decision is made, this acquisition will provide TotalEnergies with the opportunity to either directly own up to 10% of the facility or increase its ownership stake in Western LNG.



By acquiring LNG from the upcoming Ksi Lisims LNG facility, TTE will be able to expand its LNG portfolio in North America and take advantage of Western Canada's competitive LNG supply to better serve its Asian customers, with whom it has a sizable portfolio of long-term supply agreements.

TTE's Main Objective in the LNG Chain

TotalEnergies benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mtpa of regasification capacity in Europe, trading and LNG bunkering.



The company’s global LNG portfolio was 40 Mtpa in 2024, owing to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The company continues to expand its LNG operation through acquisitions, partnerships and agreements. Its large fleet of LNG tankers and reserved capacity in several regasification terminals make it a perfect partner for the development of LNG projects globally.



TTE’s expanding LNG operation is in sync with its long-term ambition to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to nearly 50% by 2030, reduce carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain.



In April 2025, TTE signed a Heads of Agreement with Energia Natural Dominicana, a joint venture between AES Dominicana and Energas in the Dominican Republic, for the delivery of 400,000 tons of LNG per year. This 15-year agreement is scheduled to commence in mid-2027, pending the finalization of the sale and purchase agreements. The price will be indexed to Henry Hub.



As natural gas is replacing coal in electricity production, it can help reduce emissions and mitigate the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources.

Rising Demand for LNG

Per Shell plc’s SHEL recent report, global demand for LNG may rise around 60% by 2040, largely driven by economic growth in Asia, emission reductions in heavy industry and transport as well as the impact of artificial intelligence. More than 170 million tons of new LNG supply are expected to be available by 2030, helping meet stronger gas demand, especially in Asia. However, the start-up timings of new LNG projects are uncertain.



The rising demand for LNG should also boost the prospects of companies like Cheniere Energy LNG, and BP plc BP, as these play a vital role in the global supply of LNG.



Cheniere Energy continues to solidify its position as a dominant force in the U.S. LNG market. It is involved in the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast. They have a total operating production capacity of over 46 mtpa of LNG. Additionally, it is constructing an expansion at Corpus Christi (Stage 3) that will add another 8 mtpa.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cheniere’s 2025 sales indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.2%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 65.2% in the trailing four quarters.



BP operates in various regions, including Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and is actively involved in both supply and demand for LNG. It aims to achieve a 25 Mtpa LNG portfolio by 2025 and have a global network for marketing and trading LNG.



BP’s long-term (three to five year) earnings growth rate is 6.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales indicates a year-over-year increase of 21.7%.

TTE’s Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of TotalEnergies have lost 2.1% against the industry’s 0.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTE’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





