PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French energy major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA should pay about $30 billion in terms of taxes and production taxes worldwide, its chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told a French parliament committee hearing.

He also said that refining margins are positive at the moment.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

