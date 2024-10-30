News & Insights

TotalEnergies Expands Oil Production in Brazil

October 30, 2024 — 01:12 pm EDT

TotalEnergies has commenced oil production from the Mero-3 project in Brazil’s Santos Basin, boosting the Mero field’s overall capacity to 590,000 barrels per day. This development underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable and cost-effective oil production, aligning with their strategic focus on growth in Brazil. With further expansion plans underway, including the upcoming Mero-4 project, TotalEnergies is poised to enhance its presence in the Brazilian energy market.

