TTE

TotalEnergies, European Energy To Jointly Develop Onshore Renewable Projects

September 20, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies and European Energy have agreed to jointly develop, build and operate in a 65/35 joint-venture at least 4 GW of onshore renewable projects in multiple geographies. European Energy develops and constructs renewable energy projects across the world.

TotalEnergies targets to get to net zero by 2050. At the end of July 2023, its gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 19 GW. The company will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030.

Stocks mentioned

TTE

