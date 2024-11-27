TotalEnergies downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies (TTE) to Neutral from Outperform with a EUR 61 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TTE:
- TotalEnergies (TTE) Reveals Q1 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information
- TotalEnergies (TTE) Declares Q2 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders
- TotalEnergies price target lowered to EUR 69 from EUR 71 at Berenberg
- OPEC again reduces 2024, 2025 oil demand growth forecasts, Reuters reports
- TotalEnergies price target lowered to EUR 64 from EUR 70 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.